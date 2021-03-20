Abandoned piglet hogs attention on Facebook, rescued by Forsyth residents

Last night, a little piggy was found at market. Forsyth residents took to Facebook to find help for an abandoned piglet at the Ingles shopping center on Bethelview Road because she was causing quite the commotion.



Locals Gavin Rosenblum and Jeff Cooley were some of the brave Babe rescuers that traversed through mud and briars alike to find the piglet and against all odds were able to catch her with the help of Jeff’s dog, Cash.

“That’s the funniest part about it – how the dog ran it down,” Cooley said. “A little baby pig is not easy to catch, running free through briars and swamp and the mud. You can see [in one of the pictures] Gavin even had to dive in the mud. His knees are just completely covered in mud. It was so funny.”