Comfort pup Booberry earns badge at Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

The office adopted Booberry, a 4-year-old rescue, specifically so that she could help to put child victims of abuse at ease. Roe said last year that child victims have a hard time talking about information that investigators may need to hold offenders accountable.



A little bit of comfort goes a long way, however, and Booberry offers the calming effect that children may need to open up about what happened to them.

With the addition of Booberry in the office, they are thinking that they may adopt other comfort dogs in the future.

Meanwhile, Booberry is continuing in her training and helping out all types of people in Forsyth County with Roe as her partner.