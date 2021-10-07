Eighth case of rabies confirmed in northwest Hall after two dogs make contact with rabid raccoon

Two dogs recently made contact with a rabid raccoon in the 6000 block of Wind Jammer Way in Northwest Hall County, Hall County officials said.
Animal Control was advised on Oct. 5 that the raccoon tested positive for rabies, making it the eighth confirmed case of rabies in Hall County this year.
Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter, 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville, from Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 678-450-1587.
Story originally published by the Gainesville Times.