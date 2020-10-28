Feral Cat Program of Georgia hosts fall fundraiser, proceeds go to building new shelter

The FCPGA set a goal of raising $50,000 before beginning development of the new shelter. Before the Fun at Fowler event, they had raised half of that amount. Vendors generously donated items that could be bid on at the silent auction at the fundraiser, and those proceeds went directly to the shelter fund.

“We also have some really dedicated donors that donate throughout the year and have been really generous for the shelter,” White said. “We’re very thankful for them.” FCPGA was able to accumulate $15,000 more in donations, bringing their current total up to $40,000.

FCPGA has put on two Fun at Fowler events, but this was the first one that included vendors. FCPGA put out an open call for vendors on Facebook and its website and let vendors reach out to them. Many of the vendors were friends of friends who volunteered with the organization.

When speaking with Terri Benavides, independent consultant for Paparazzi, a jewelry company, she said that she immediately hopped on board to be a vendor for Fun at Fowler. Being an avid animal-lover herself, the chance to be a part of the fundraiser was a no-brainer, she said.

Slopes BBQ catered the event, offering a lunch for those who signed up for that option. FCPGA was able to get a small amount of those proceeds for the shelter, but the silent auction was the biggest push. “We actually made our own BBQ last year,” House said. “We did more of a homemade fundraiser last year just to see what the response would be. We ended up getting a ton of people coming out, so this year we decided to do everything a little bit bigger.”

There was also a photo booth that took donations. It was geared towards the younger audience, allowing children to have something to look forward to.

“We also tried to put the event next to the playground so the kids could play and then come over,” she said.

The fundraiser offered a little bit for everyone involved.