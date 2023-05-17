Five specially trained dogs need furever homes

Five specially trained dogs need homes in Forsyth County.

They are the latest graduates of Forsyth County’s Pups with Purpose program. After completing basic obedience training earlier this month, the dogs are now available for adoption.

Pups with Purpose is a partnership program between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Over the course of the program, dogs are partnered with specially selected inmates at Forsyth County Jail. With the help of professional dog trainer Scot Rucker, the inmates teach the dogs several obedience skills and help to socialize them through interaction with people and other animals.