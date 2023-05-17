Five specially trained dogs need furever homes

Five specially trained dogs need homes in Forsyth County.
They are the latest graduates of Forsyth County’s Pups with Purpose program. After completing basic obedience training earlier this month, the dogs are now available for adoption.
Pups with Purpose is a partnership program between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.
Over the course of the program, dogs are partnered with specially selected inmates at Forsyth County Jail. With the help of professional dog trainer Scot Rucker, the inmates teach the dogs several obedience skills and help to socialize them through interaction with people and other animals.
Each adoption will include five weeks of additional post-adoption training at no cost. The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is also waiving the adoption fees for this class of five dogs.
All dogs have been spayed/neutered, have received vaccinations and have been microchipped.
The five program graduates available for adoption are:
· Scotia: 3-year-old brown and white Terrier/American Pit Bull mix
· Brownie: 1-year-old brown and black Corgi/Shepherd mix
· Lucky: 9-year-old black and tan Hound mix
· Allie: 2-year-old black and white Boxer mix
· Journey: 6-year-old tan and white Terrier/American Pit Bull mix
“Upon completion of the Pups with Purpose program, each dog will possess the skills necessary to function as a fully trained pet to a loving adoptive family,” states the Pups with Purpose website. “Not only does the program provide selected canines with a second chance, but it also provides social and job skills to inmates.”
According to Cindy Iacopella with the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, basic obedience training includes commands such as sit, place, and stay, as well as crate training and house training.
Photos and video of each dog, as well as information about the adoption process can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ForsythPupsWithPurpose/ and https://www.forsythpupswithpurpose.com/.