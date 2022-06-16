Meet this four-legged teacher: First Fire K-9 continues to provide education, support to firefighters, residents

How it started

While Long has a background in animal control, she said she initially did not see herself working with a four-legged co-worker at the fire department.

“[My family and I] have [labradoodles] at home,” Long said. “We told ourselves that we weren’t doing another dog; we had two [and] that was plenty.”

But she found it was difficult to break through the barrier between the fire department and teens and young adults. There was a “hard niche” to breach to talk to them about fire safety, and Long began trying to come up with ice-breaker ideas.

She settled on getting a dog, but she wasn’t sure what breed to get. Should she consider the stereotypical Dalmatian with lots of black spots? Or something loyal like a golden retriever?

Long said she decided on a labradoodle, liking the breed because of its hypo-allergenic fur and easy-going attitude.

She reached out to Alex Sessa of Peach on a Leash Dog Training, a local dog trainer, who helped put her in touch with Davis Doodles, a reputable and local labradoodle breeder. Long said the owner of Davis Doodles had previously sent her son to the fire department’s summer camp, and he loved it.

“She said her son loved the camp so much she wanted to donate Hallie to us,” Long said. “And the trainer donated her time, so we’ve been really lucky with getting her and the training. And they’re all local businesses that helped out which is great.”

Hallie began her employment at 9 weeks old, working on her manners and learning neat tricks. She also resides at Long’s house full-time and gets opportunities to “cut loose” with her doggie siblings after work.

