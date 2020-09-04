Meet Ollie, one of People Magazine’s top 10 cutest rescue dogs

While many might already be sick of election season, there is one Forsyth County resident who should get everyone’s vote.

Ollie, a 7-year-old Black Mouth Cur, was recently named as one 10 finalists for People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest out of more than 10,000 entries. Online voting will go on through Monday, Sept. 14, and a winner will later be selected by celebrity judges from the three dogs with the most votes.

“I was absolutely shocked because it is a national magazine,” said Ollie’s owner, Stacie Miller, a public information officer with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “I was like, ‘Yeah right, OK, whatever, our chances of getting in the Top 10 are slim to none,’ and was just floored when I got the email.”

Miller said she came across the contest as she was browsing the internet but didn’t expect much to happen, but after a few weeks, she was told he was being considered and needed to fill out some more information.

Eventually, she found out he was in the top 10 and had a big reveal party for the official announcement on Good Morning America.

“It was awesome,” she said. “It was so cool to see him in the collage of pictures. They pinpointed a couple of the entries, but they didn’t put his picture on the big screen, but you could see him on the top of the screen as part of the collage. Also, all of the finalists will be in People Magazine that hits the newsstands [Friday, Sept. 4].”

Miller said Ollie has some stiff competition but that the contestants’ stories went a long way in determining the Top 10.

Ollie and Miller first came together in January 2018, not long after Miller had lost her English Mastiff she had had for 11.5 years.

Eventually, Miller, who was living in Orlando at the time, decided to go to the Orange County Animal Service to look at dogs in their shelter.

Miller said the center was large and loud, but there was something about Ollie that caught her eye and ears.

“I was just walking up and down the aisles and there was this dog sitting there, and he wasn’t barking, he wasn’t anything, and he was just looking at me, so I bent down and started talking to him, and he started humming,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’ and walked away, and I came back and bent down again, and he was humming again.”