Petco Foundation awards $18,000 grant to Humane Society of Forsyth County

The Petco Foundation recently awarded the Humane Society of Forsyth County with a $18,000 grant to support the organization and the work it does to help animals in the community.

The grant funds will go toward daily care, medical treatments and supplies for animals before adoption, and it will help to cover necessary costs to support puppies and kittens who are placed with a foster family.

“We are thankful and appreciative for this generous grant provided by the Petco Foundation,” HSFC President Scot Rucker said. “As our county continues to grow, so must we. This grant will enable us to save more fur lives and give them the care and love they so deserve.”

The HSFC, a no-kill shelter, has been working to find forever homes for Forsyth County’s animals for more than 40 years, adopting more than 27,000 animals to local families. The shelter also offers educational resources to locals who want to know more about their pets and how to be responsible pet owners.

For more information on HSFC and its work in the community, visit forsythpets.org.