Why have so many bears been seen around Forsyth County?

Despite there being several Forsyth County bear sightings in a few short weeks, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) doesn’t believe that the rate of construction and development in the area is directly linked to the sightings.

According to the Georgia Wildlife Resource Division, large-scale logging operations between 1900 and 1930 greatly reduced black bear habitat throughout the state. Since that time, conservation efforts have been put in place to protect Georgia’s forests.

“While development can certainly play a role in reducing habitat, it is more often bears seeking food sources that brings them close to people,” said DNR Communications Specialist Melissa Cummings. “People have easy-to-access food sources, and these things are highly tempting to bears.”