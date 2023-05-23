Why have so many bears been seen around Forsyth County?

Despite there being several Forsyth County bear sightings in a few short weeks, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) doesn’t believe that the rate of construction and development in the area is directly linked to the sightings.
According to the Georgia Wildlife Resource Division, large-scale logging operations between 1900 and 1930 greatly reduced black bear habitat throughout the state. Since that time, conservation efforts have been put in place to protect Georgia’s forests.
“While development can certainly play a role in reducing habitat, it is more often bears seeking food sources that brings them close to people,” said DNR Communications Specialist Melissa Cummings. “People have easy-to-access food sources, and these things are highly tempting to bears.”
Much of the remaining bear habitat in North Georgia, such as the Chattahoochee National Forest and Georgia Wildlife Management Areas like Dawson Forest, is close enough to Forsyth County that bears can make their way into neighborhoods without difficulty.
While their natural diet consists largely of fruit, acorns, grasses, and other mammals, Cummings says that leftover food in garbage bags, bird feeders, and outdoor grills all draw bears into contact with humans.
“Bear populations have proven to be extremely resilient,” states the DNR Georgia Wildlife Division’s Strategic Management Plan for Black Bears and Georgia. “Bears seem to be more adaptable to living and thriving around human populations than previously thought.”
That same report shows that human-bear contact in North Georgia dropped by about half between 2014 and 2017, from approximately 1,600 to just under 800 incidents of contact.
“With bears coming out of hibernation and seeking food sources, this is the time of year when sightings start to be reported,” explained Cummings. “While it can feel like there is an increase in sightings, it is more likely that we just see bears more often because of things like Ring Doorbells, cell phones… and social media.”
When DNR receives reports of bear sightings, they record each location to compare it to other sightings to track the movement of the animal.
Officials say as long as a bear continues to move, it will likely head back to a more appropriate habitat. However, if a bear appears to stay in one area, they say it has likely found access to an easy food source that has encouraged it to stay near people.
“If there is a situation that has become unsafe for people or the bear, staff may respond to see if they can assist,” said Cummings. “If there is a large number of sightings in an area, we will try to work with neighborhoods and communities to share educational tools and information about how to keep bears on the move and to keep [people] and their homes safe.”
To learn the best practices for reacting to or preventing bear encounters, visit https://www.forsythnews.com/life/animals/where-bears-are-being-spotted-forsyth-county-and-what-do-if-one-comes-crawling-through-neighborhood/.
To find the appropriate phone number to report a bear sighting in a particular area, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/about/contact#gm.