‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to the School Street Playhouse

Lisa Sherouse Riley and her husband, G. Scott Riley, are bringing “A Christmas Carol” to Cumming once again.
It has been 13 years since the Rileys directed the play locally. This year, the production can be seen at the School Street Playhouse.
“This year has been a very difficult and trying year for all,” Director Lisa Riley said. “The fact that we have this opportunity to share some Christmas hope and cheer means so much to all who are involved in making this production happen.”
Christmas was a special time for Riley, she said in a release, adding that watching the movie or seeing the stage performance of “A Christmas Carol” always brought back the magic and joy of the holiday for her.
“I am extremely happy to be able to share the same kind of [Christmas tradition] with you all,” Riley said, “Reminding each and every one of us what Christmas is truly about; a time of giving, sharing, showing love and appreciating all the blessings that have been bestowed upon us.”
“The show is an amazing show put on by an amazing team,” said Sherri Bowes, School Street Playhouse manager. “And we’re so thankful that we can even have it this year.”
“A Christmas Carol” is showing at 8 p.m. every Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20. The School Street Playhouse is at 101 School Street in Cumming.
Seating is limited, so if you have questions about groups of three or more, call the box office at (770) 781-9178.
For more information, visit www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
“I truly hope that each and every one of us will leave the theater … feeling ‘as light as a feather, as happy as an angel, as giddy as a schoolboy,’” Riley said.
‘A Christmas Carol’
When: 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m., Sunday through Dec. 20.
Where: School Street Playhouse is at 101 School St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-781-9178, schoolstreetplayhouse.com
