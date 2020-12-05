‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to the School Street Playhouse

Lisa Sherouse Riley and her husband, G. Scott Riley, are bringing “A Christmas Carol” to Cumming once again.



It has been 13 years since the Rileys directed the play locally. This year, the production can be seen at the School Street Playhouse.

“This year has been a very difficult and trying year for all,” Director Lisa Riley said. “The fact that we have this opportunity to share some Christmas hope and cheer means so much to all who are involved in making this production happen.”

Christmas was a special time for Riley, she said in a release, adding that watching the movie or seeing the stage performance of “A Christmas Carol” always brought back the magic and joy of the holiday for her.