Abstract art newest installation at Forsyth County Courthouse

Forsyth County District Attorney Penny Penn said a new art installation at the Forsyth County Courthouse gave local artists a chance to show off their work and those who check it out a conversation starter.

In recent years, members of the Cumming Arts Center and the Sawnee Association of the Arts have provided works from local artists to help liven up the courthouse’s grand jury room and the victims witness assistance office.

“I thought that to bring some color to the room … then about the Sawnee Association of the Arts and collaborating with them to do that,” Penn said. “I thought it was a great way that we could showcase some local talent, and there’s a lot of it, and at the same time kind of lighten up that room given what the grand jury is doing in there when listening to court cases.

While previous installations have included works more-closely related to Forsyth County, such as historical buildings or flora, fauna and natural resources, the most recently installed works are more abstract.