Cumming Arts Center hosts 18th annual Christmas craft festival

Vendors and local artists lined the halls of the Forsyth Conference Center as the Cumming Arts Center hosted its 18th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 21.
Vendors selling food, ornaments, jewelry and more hustled their wares and greeted each spectator with a friendly smile. Not only were adults able to find carefully-crafted and handmade items, but kids could shop at the Elf Corner and find goodies for $5 or less, allowing children to help out with the holiday shopping.
One to four-foot tall Christmas trees sat at the entrance of the event, inviting people to take a tour of the Festival of Trees. Like years past, each tree was decorated by local artists from the Cumming Arts Center.
Families were also able to take photos with Santa in his sleigh, allowing kids to make sure he knew what toys and treats might be on their wish lists this holiday season.
