A dog parade, live music on tap this weekend

Mark your calendar and grab your friends and family for these upcoming summertime events in Forsyth County. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on these.
Sunset Sessions at the Collection
Come out to the Collection at Forsyth this weekend for free Sunset Session concerts on the green featuring local artist Jon Oswald and guests. You’ll be able to choose from one of the Collection’s finest restaurants and enjoy a meal and cocktail during the shows. Or cool off with an icy treat from KONA Ice Alpharetta.
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 27
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Family Fun Day & Dog Parade
Mark your calendar for a day filled with laughter and fun for the whole family — even family members with fur. A dog parade, where the pups will be dressing up as modern heroes such as teachers and first responders, will kick off the event in front of the AMC theater.
Later in the day, families and friends can head over to the fountain for games, food, giveaways, a dunking booth, crafts and live music.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming
Want to enter your pooch in the dog parade? Click here.
Want to help raise money for local pet rescues and organizations? Click here.
Enviro-Camp
Would your kids enjoy a frog hop on the Greenway, or wading in a stream looking for streambed insects? Join Keep Forsyth County Beautiful for hour-long enviro-camp sessions this summer. Camp topics include the water cycle, enviroscape, water quality testing and more. This event is for children ages 5 and up.
When: 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29
Where: Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming
To register for this event, click here.
Halcyon’s Got Talent
Think you have what it takes to shine on stage? Halcyon is calling for all singers, dancers, actors, magicians and more to audition for Halcyon’s Got Talent. All kids with a special talent between ages 10 and 18 are encouraged and welcome to send in a two-minute or less video showcasing their abilities.
When: Auditions close midnight on Wednesday, June 30.
Where: To complete an audition submission form, please click here.
Callbacks will be announced on July 6.