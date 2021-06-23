A dog parade, live music on tap this weekend

Come out to the Collection at Forsyth this weekend for free Sunset Session concerts on the green featuring local artist Jon Oswald and guests. You’ll be able to choose from one of the Collection’s finest restaurants and enjoy a meal and cocktail during the shows. Or cool off with an icy treat from KONA Ice Alpharetta.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 27

Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming

For more information about this event, click here.

Family Fun Day & Dog Parade

Mark your calendar for a day filled with laughter and fun for the whole family — even family members with fur. A dog parade, where the pups will be dressing up as modern heroes such as teachers and first responders, will kick off the event in front of the AMC theater.

Later in the day, families and friends can head over to the fountain for games, food, giveaways, a dunking booth, crafts and live music.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26

Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming

Want to enter your pooch in the dog parade? Click here.

Want to help raise money for local pet rescues and organizations? Click here.





