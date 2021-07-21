Enjoy country music? Southern Roots Lake Jam is coming to Lake Lanier

People are invited to listen to live country music and give back at the first Southern Roots Lake Jam.

The concert will be held from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville.

Brothers Zach and Brent Pridgen, owners of Lake Shows Entertainment, are hosting the event. Tyler Farr, country music singer and songwriter, will headline the concert. Other featured musicians include Jacob Bryant, Ray Fulcher, Blane Rudd, Carly Rogers, Jordan James and Hunter Chastain.

Local businesses on Lake Lanier will set up booths at the event alongside food trucks and beverage vendors.