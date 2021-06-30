Enjoy live music, join a family dance party or create a unique sign at Halcyon this weekend

After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, Halcyon is back and ready to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Whether dancing the night away with family or just spending quality time together, there’s plenty of fun activities to enjoy at Halcyon this holiday weekend:
- On July 2, bring the family to Halcyon and join us for the newest tradition, Family Dance Parties, with this month’s event having a special patriotic theme. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, DJ Jake will play family-friendly dance tunes outside on the Village Green, while guests enjoy games and giveaways. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your quarantine dance moves while celebrating Independence Day.
- On July 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., join Halcyon and Board & Brush at a Patriotic Make and Take event in the Village Green. For $15, create your own unique sign before joining the rest of the festivities. Participants can make reservations ahead of time however walk-ups are also welcome. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the event page here.
- Grab a spot on the Village Green or bring your own chair and enjoy live music from local artists from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 3 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 4. With the development’s open-container policy, guests can grab a beverage to sip on during the free concert and indulge in a meal from the Market Hall or on one of the dog-friendly patios (no coolers or outside food or beverages are permitted). Outdoor games will also be available.