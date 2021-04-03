Forsyth teen eliminated on American Idol, excited about new opportunities

Lambert High School graduate Adriel Carrión, 18, said he endured the shock of his life when Katy Perry told him and his American Idol duet partner that she did not want to hear anymore contestants sing the song “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

Carrión and his partner had rehearsed the song for the duet challenge on American Idol’s Hollywood Week until they thought it was perfect.

“I just remember my whole face falling when she said that,” Carrión said.

The duo received a standing ovation from all three judges after their R&B style cover of the song. The following week, Carrión sang "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse to finish his Hollywood Week performances. He was excited to continue his journey, but unfortunately, the judges had some sad news.

On the day of eliminations, the judges had to cut half of the contestants on the show. Carrión went into the judging room first.

“I was so excited because I was the first one to go [to the eliminations],” Carrión said. “So I was thinking, ‘They’re not going to eliminate me. They probably want to start the day off right.’”

He said he remembers judge Lionel Richie’s face being on a big screen in front of him and that Richie complimented him. He said as soon as Richie started complimenting him, he knew that his journey was coming to a close.

“I just told myself, ‘You know what? Just say thank you, say that you’re very grateful because you are and you didn’t even know that you’d get this far,’” Carrión said.