An intimate evening of songs and storytelling: John Berry to perform July 9 in South Hall

Grammy Award-winning performer John Berry is taking the stage at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Braselton for an evening of songs and stories.

Hosted by Metro Market Media Events, the show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Tickets cost $50 online and $70 at the door. There are 200 seats available, and people are encouraged to reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Berry said people can expect an intimate performance with just himself and his acoustic guitar with a few songs accompanied by his wife, Robin. Like in years prior, the country musician said the audience will learn a thing or two about the heart of his music.

“I tell lots of stories about where songs come from, and why I wrote them and why I sing them,” Berry said.

During the Hall County show, people will hear familiar songs from Berry as well as a few new pieces. Berry said his most recent project involves a collection of six traditional hymns, including “How Great Thou Art “ and “Blessed Assurance.” He said people may hear a few songs from that compilation at the July 9 show.

“We just love to come and share what’s going on with our lives and what’s been going on with me,” Berry said. “And, of course, play my songs for them, ones that they have known and loved. And I always like to throw in some new things that I’m working on.”