Join the library for Scene of the Crime, Paws to Read, and more

Visit the Forsyth County Library during the month of August for the Scene of the Crime program series. Presenters will include Dep. Sheriff Dr. Cardella and Crime Scene Supervisor Mariko Fujimura from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, retired GBI agent Jim Baker of Southern Professional Investigations, podcaster Victoria Lemos of Archive Atlanta, novelist Debra H. Goldstein, and forensic science specialist Dr. Jon Hager.

Events include:

· Bite Marks: Dental Odontology and Identification

· A Night with a Private Investigator

· Historical Crimes in Atlanta

· Writing Crime: Take What You Know and Turn It Into Murder

· Red Strings: Investigating Blood Splatter

· Working the Crime Scene

The series is intended for adults and mature teens.

View all the events in this series here.



