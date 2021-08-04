Join the library for Scene of the Crime, Paws to Read, and more

Visit the Forsyth County Library during the month of August for the Scene of the Crime program series. Presenters will include Dep. Sheriff Dr. Cardella and Crime Scene Supervisor Mariko Fujimura from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, retired GBI agent Jim Baker of Southern Professional Investigations, podcaster Victoria Lemos of Archive Atlanta, novelist Debra H. Goldstein, and forensic science specialist Dr. Jon Hager.
Events include:
· Bite Marks: Dental Odontology and Identification
· A Night with a Private Investigator
· Historical Crimes in Atlanta
· Writing Crime: Take What You Know and Turn It Into Murder
· Red Strings: Investigating Blood Splatter
The series is intended for adults and mature teens.
View all the events in this series here.
Paws to Read
For grades kindergarten and up
Paws to Read allows patrons of all ages to read and relax with a certified therapy dog while improving literacy skills. Participants sign up at the door for 15-minute sessions.
When: August 10, 17, 18, and 23
For more information, click here.
Free Comic Book Day
Do you like comics? Have you devoured all of Raina Telgemeier or Kyle Puttkammer's graphic novels? Joi the library for Free Comic Book Day where you can participate in fun activities and get free comics.
When: August 14
Where: Hampton Park Library
For more information, Click here.
Conversational English for Adults
All English learners are welcome to join this free conversational English for adults class no matter your country of origin, reading level or citizenship status. This course will help you practice your English reading, listening and speaking skills.
When: August 24 and 31
Where: Sharon Forks Library
For more information, Click here.
Bookmobile Stops
In addition to its stops in residential areas, the FCPL Bookmobile also visits local parks, churches, and retail outlets. We hope to see you on the road this month:
· Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way, Pavilion 1
9-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 10
· St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Road
4-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 11