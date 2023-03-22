‘Lanier’ feature film aims to shed light on Oscarville. Here’s when it may premiere

“Lanier,” according to Bush-Anderson, is a small stepping stone toward awareness, both of history and of self.

“We should always talk about history … even if it is ugly. It’s not to bring up bad times for fun — I’m not trying to rub anyone’s face in it — it’s just for people to be aware and acknowledge what happened,” he said. “If someone has hate in their heart or they don’t like a person of color, this might be just because of how they were raised. To me, racism is taught. We’re not born and we’re like, ‘I hate Black people,’ or, ‘I hate White people.’ It’s all taught through a past generation’s viewpoint.”

Bush-Anderson added he’s hopeful the storyline will change prejudiced hearts as well as educate others on a piece of Black history that, in his opinion, was avoidable, as are the majority of crimes fueled by racial tensions, he said.

“I feel like all of this is avoidable if someone can get to a person first and sit them down, talk to them and see where’s the problem and also to tell them about passings that have happened, families that have been impacted, friends that have been impacted by these travesties,” he said. “When we fight fire with fire, nobody wins.”

The film’s release is slated for September, just in time for “spooky season.” It will be available to rent or buy on demand first, Bush-Anderson said, then introduced to streaming platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, Hulu and Tubi.