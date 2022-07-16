Like ‘being shot out of a cannon:’ Jackyl headlining Cumming Music Festival

The Cumming Music Fest is headed back to the Cumming Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 for two full days of rock music and good times, but for one band, it’s a homecoming.
Rock band Jackyl – whose hits “Down on Me,” “I Stand Alone” and “The Lumberjack,” which features a famous chainsaw solo, have been streamed more than 20 million times on Spotify – will be the headliner of Day 2 of the Cumming Music Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 24.
“This is a Jackyl homecoming to start with,” lead singer Jesse James Dupree recently told the Forsyth County News. “We’re based out of Atlanta and out of Georgia, and we’re proud of that. We’re coming back home.”
Dupree referred to the second day of the festival as Jackyl-stock and said the show would not only be a homecoming but also a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.
“I used to say that Jackyl was the equivalent of being shot out of a cannon. Then, as part of the ‘Full Throttle’ reality TV show [on truTV], I actually got shot out of a cannon, so I can confirm to you that that’s what a Jackyl show is about,” he said.
“It’s about, not coming to see the show, it’s about being part of the show. People come out, and we celebrate the fundamental of rock and roll every single night – two guitars, bass and drums, chainsaw if you will – whatever it takes to get the job done.”
Along with all manners of instruments, Dupree said there will also be a charity aspect to the concert, as money will be raised for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unmet Needs program, which helps military families who have run into unexpected financial difficulties as a result of military-related activity or injury.
Dupree said two fundraising motorcycle rides will start at 5 p.m. on the day of the show from Killer Creek Harley-Davidson in Roswell and Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson in Conyers, where tickets to the show can also be purchased.
“You go by there, you can pick your ticket up, it gets you in the ride and a donation from that ticket goes to the VFW Unmet Needs program,” he said.
Bike parking for the rides will be available at the fairgrounds.
Before Jackyl takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the festival will feature performances from Angie Lynn Carter, Sean Thomason and The Strong Wind South, Rise, Smokey Jones and The 3 Dollar Pistols, Band Inc. and Velvet Willow.
The first day of the music festival will also feature a full lineup of live music from tribute acts to some of rock’s biggest names, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Grateful Dead, Tom Petty and The Black Crowes.
For the fifth year, the concert will be hosted by 37 Main, which also operates music venues in Gainesville, Buford and Avondale Estates.
“They do things right,” Dupree said of 37 Main and co-founder Joe White. “Anybody that goes by any of the 37 Main venues knows that the guy does it right, so we were proud that they asked us to be part of this out at the fairgrounds.”
Along with the music, the festival will also feature food trucks, ax-throwing, vendors and giveaways.
Patrons will be able to bring in lawn chairs, but no coolers, tents, outside foods or drinks, or pets will be allowed in the festival.
Tickets to the festival, which also include RV and tailgating packages, can be purchased at www.37main.com
At a glance
What is it: The Cumming Music Fest
When: noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 23, and 1-10 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Where: The Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road
Who’s playing: Jackyl will be headlining, along with 18 other bands.
More info and tickets: 37main.com