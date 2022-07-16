Like ‘being shot out of a cannon:’ Jackyl headlining Cumming Music Festival

The Cumming Music Fest is headed back to the Cumming Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 for two full days of rock music and good times, but for one band, it’s a homecoming.

Rock band Jackyl – whose hits “Down on Me,” “I Stand Alone” and “The Lumberjack,” which features a famous chainsaw solo, have been streamed more than 20 million times on Spotify – will be the headliner of Day 2 of the Cumming Music Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 24.

“This is a Jackyl homecoming to start with,” lead singer Jesse James Dupree recently told the Forsyth County News. “We’re based out of Atlanta and out of Georgia, and we’re proud of that. We’re coming back home.”

Dupree referred to the second day of the festival as Jackyl-stock and said the show would not only be a homecoming but also a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

“I used to say that Jackyl was the equivalent of being shot out of a cannon. Then, as part of the ‘Full Throttle’ reality TV show [on truTV], I actually got shot out of a cannon, so I can confirm to you that that’s what a Jackyl show is about,” he said.

“It’s about, not coming to see the show, it’s about being part of the show. People come out, and we celebrate the fundamental of rock and roll every single night – two guitars, bass and drums, chainsaw if you will – whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Along with all manners of instruments, Dupree said there will also be a charity aspect to the concert, as money will be raised for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unmet Needs program, which helps military families who have run into unexpected financial difficulties as a result of military-related activity or injury.



