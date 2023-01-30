Local talent to bring laughs to FoCAL Center stage with debut of classic comedy musical

Director Kyle Larson said anyone who has seen a production of “Mamma Mia” before or seen the movie will find a familiar love in this local production, but there will be a few surprises.

Larson said families can relate to and take important life lessons from the show while having fun.

“I think audiences can take the journey along with Sophie of growing up, having these experiences, having the connections with her mother and her fathers,” Larson said. “She initially thought you have to have this perfect life, but then she learns and sees that life is imperfections and that is what is perfect …. I think audiences can connect to that whether you’re younger or older.”

The production is meant to send audiences on a roller coaster of emotions. That is why Dawn Phipps, center director and the actor playing Sophie’s mother, Donna, said she is excited to finally bring the show to FoCAL.

“’Mamma Mia’ is just pure fun,” Phipps said. “I mean, the music is great, the energy is great. Everyone likes ‘Mamma Mia.’ They know the music of ABBA, they either know the movie or they’ve seen the stage production or both. And a lot of people have seen it many times. It’s one of those things that it’s easy to come back to because it’s just so much fun.”