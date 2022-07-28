Local talent brings laughs to School Street Playhouse with classic comedy musical

Local talent has taken the stage once again this summer to bring “one of the funniest musicals ever written” to the School Street Playhouse.

The Sherouse Riley team presents the first award-winning Stephen Sondheim comedy musical, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” running every Thursday-Sunday through Aug. 7 at the Playhouse with showings at 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Brought to the stage by the same team who produced “Into the Woods” earlier this year, Director Lisa Sherouse Riley said this show makes audiences want to “smile, laugh and guffaw from the get-go.”

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

The comedy musical features Pseudolus, a crafty slave, who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

This unforgettable, hysterical musical allows a terrific ensemble of comedic actors to shine.

“What is the moral? Must be a moral? There’s not,” Sherouse Riley said. “This show has no deep or meaningful outcome. It’s not supposed to prove a point or teach a lesson. It is purely entertaining and an opportunity to have huge amounts of fun and enjoyment on stage while making the audience laugh out loud.”

The production is choreographed by Emma Stoneking and musically directed by Mark Schroeder, and the stunning set was designed and built by G. Scott Riley.

“Working on Sondheim always offers such a great challenge. But directing a farcical comedy is by far the most challenging, but just so enjoyable,” Sherouse Riley said. “Timing and delivery are pivotal to a successful comedy, as well as picking the right cast.”

Tickets for "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" are on sale now for $30 and $35 at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the School Street Playhouse office at 770-781-9178.

The Playhouse is at 101 School Street near downtown Cumming. For more information, visit the website at schoolstreetplayhouse.com.