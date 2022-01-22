‘Ozark,’ which has filmed 6 years on Lake Lanier, is now streaming its final season

The urge to Google the intricacies of money laundering can only mean one thing, according to Netflix: “Ozark” is back.

Concluding a 664-day drought sans new episodes, part one of the crime drama’s fourth and final season released Friday, Jan. 21, marking the end of an era on Lake Lanier, which the show has used as a backdrop since filming began six years ago.

The production process — which took place at principal locations on and near Lake Lanier in South Hall, including properties along Gaines Ferry Road as well as Moonie’s Texas Barbecue in Flowery Branch — was nothing short of “a dream,” according to Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention and Visitors Bureau president.

As a devoted “Ozark” fan herself, Dickson said she’ll be spending her weekend binge-watching the season’s seven new episodes.



