Rock and rodeo: Cumming to host these events in March

For those interested in beer or bull riding, the city of Cumming has some events coming up this month.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, on Friday, March 17, The Well at Homestead at the Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Highway, will host the inaugural St. Paddy’s Day Rock Fest at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.

The festival will feature free concerts by Double Take from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute from 7-9 p.m. The event will also feature food trucks, a full bar and green beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.