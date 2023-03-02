Rock and rodeo: Cumming to host these events in March

For those interested in beer or bull riding, the city of Cumming has some events coming up this month.
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, on Friday, March 17, The Well at Homestead at the Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Highway, will host the inaugural St. Paddy’s Day Rock Fest at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.
The festival will feature free concerts by Double Take from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute from 7-9 p.m. The event will also feature food trucks, a full bar and green beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The Cumming Fairgrounds will also host a first-of-its-kind event this month.
On Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, the spring International Professional Rodeo Association World Championship Rough Stock Rodeo will be held at the fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road.
Both nights of the rodeo, which is expected to last about an hour and a half each, will feature bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and saddle bronc riding. The events will begin at 8 p.m. on both nights.
Tickets are $15 each night for those 11 and up, and kids 10 and under will have free admission.
For tickets or more information, go to cummingfair.squarespace.com/rough-stock-rodeo.