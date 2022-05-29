School Street Playhouse brings to life the story 1920s burlesque star in debut of ‘Gypsy’ on June 3

Local talent at Tam’s School Street Playhouse are telling the real-life story of the star-studded Gypsy Lee Rose this summer with their rendition of a classic musical production set in the 1920s and ‘30s.



BKR Productions will debut “Gypsy” on the local stage on Friday, June 3, which will run through June 26, giving audiences a night filled with music and a compelling, glamorous story.

Director Kyle Larson said the musical centers around Gypsy, whose real name is Louise, and her time growing up with her family during the depression when vaudeville theater started dying out and burlesque became the new, appealing form of stage entertainment.

In the production, Louise and her sister, June, are pressured by their mother, Rose, to find success in show business after failing to break into the industry for herself. But with flowing blonde hair and a cute look, Rose always focused more of her attention on June, leaving Louise in the dust.

“She was shy and gawky and awkward and was always pushed away by the mother,” Larson said. “So the story is really about the love between the mother and the daughter and the two sisters — that triangle.”

But after some time, June starts losing bookings in the dying-out vaudeville shows while Louise discovers the brand new world of burlesque. Proving herself to her mother and family, Louise becomes the star of the show.

“It’s a Cinderella story, basically,” Larson said. “She was this little brown bird and turns into Gypsy Rose Lee.”

Larson said that Gypsy was a stripper at the time, but not in the same way people think of strippers today.

“People didn’t take off their clothes,” Larson said. “It was still the illusion of something else was behind the costume. So we are not taking off all our clothes — it is a family-friendly show.”

In fact, Larson said the production’s cast is filled with families.

Megan Jurkovic stars as Rose alongside her young daughter who also plays a young June, and the family doesn’t stop there. Aubrey Peat, playing Louise, acts with her sister and dad in the show, another actress works with her daughter and son, and a group of triplets are featured.



