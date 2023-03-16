St. Paddy's Day event at Cumming City Center canceled

The St. Paddy's Day Rock Fest at the Cumming City Center planned for Friday, March 17 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather on Friday evening, organizers said.
"Sadly, due to continued forecasts of severe weather for tomorrow night, organizers of the St. Paddy's Day Rock Fest have made the call to CANCEL this event. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," City Center officials said in a statement. "Hopefully, the luck of the Irish will be with us next St. Patrick's Day!"
The event, which was to be hosted by The Well at Homestead, was to feature cover bands and other celebrations for the holiday.
Homestead owner Matt Smith said in an email the event would be rescheduled.
The next event hosted by Homestead at the City Center is the Cumming Beer Festival on Saturday, June 17.