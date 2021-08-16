By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These musical acts are performing at the 2021 Cumming Country Fair & Festival
Fans wait for Trace Adkins to take the stage and perform on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival. - photo by Ben Hendren

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is coming back this fall, complete with one of the most famous attractions at the fair: live music.

Fair organizers have announced three acts that will perform at this year’s fair, which has previously hosted concerts from Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Colt Ford and more

This year’s fair will be held Oct. 7-17 at 235 Castleberry Road. There is no charge for the concerts other than admission to the fair. 

Here’s a look at who will take the stage this year.

Josh Turner.jpg

Josh Turner

What to expect: Known for hits like “Your Man,” “Would You go With Me” and “Long Black Train,” the headliner of the 2021 fair will be country music singer John Turner. Turner's latest album, "Country State of Mind," features covers of songs by county legends like Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. and Waylon Jennings. 

When: Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

More info: JoshTurner.com

Alter Eagles.png

Alter Eagles

What to expect: Take it easy at the fairgrounds and check out The Alter Eagles, a tribute to The Eagles. The Alter Eagles are made up of six vocalists, who also play instruments and perform songs from The Eagles and the band member’s solo works.

When: Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

More info: altereaglesband.com/home

Yellow Brick Road.jpg

Yellow Brick Road 

What to expect: What to expect: Attendees can say hello to Yellow Brick Road at the Cumming Fair, as Gerald Brann channels Elton John’s iconic style and costumes while performing hits like “Rocket Man,” “Your Song” and “Tiny Dancer.”

When: Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

More info: tributetoeltonjohn.com