These musical acts are performing at the 2021 Cumming Country Fair & Festival

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is coming back this fall, complete with one of the most famous attractions at the fair: live music.

Fair organizers have announced three acts that will perform at this year’s fair, which has previously hosted concerts from Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Colt Ford and more.

This year’s fair will be held Oct. 7-17 at 235 Castleberry Road. There is no charge for the concerts other than admission to the fair.

Here’s a look at who will take the stage this year.