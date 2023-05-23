This Forsyth County student won this year’s Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick recently hosted a reception to celebrate local young artists who entered the Congressional Art Competition, awarding first place for Georgia’s 6th District to a Forsyth County student.
Mandy Bo Yang, a junior at Lambert High School, entered her watercolor painting titled, “A Glimpse of Taiwan,” and after taking first place, it will now be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building.
"Mandy's artwork is sure to charm visitors to the Capitol Building this year," McCormick said. "Her angles, architecture and bright lanterns reveal a town that is bustling with energy and celebration, while its citizens are left to our imagination. I am very pleased that the young artists of Georgia's 6th District will be represented so well. I hope you will take a moment to appreciate her art and all the outstanding submissions we received this year."
Open to all high school students in the nation, the competition is held each year to “recognize and encourage young artistic talent across the nation,” according to a press release. Winners are also invited to a ceremony in Washington D.C. to celebrate their achievement and explore the nation’s capital.
Another local student, Katherine Sovich from Forsyth Central High School, won second place in Georgia’s 6th District for her photograph titled “The Cost of Effortless.”