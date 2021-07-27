Who the recipients of the Forsyth County Arts Alliance grants were this year

The Forsyth County Arts Alliance, or FCAA, recently announced its 2021 grant awardees, representing 11 different Forsyth County arts organizations, projects, or entities.
This year, close to $40,000 was available to distribute, with recipients awarded amounts generally ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per project.
This year’s grant recipients:
• City of Cumming – Cumming City Center Mural Project;
• Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center – Penguin Project Musical;
• Forsyth County Public Library – Virtual author talks, virtual writing workshops, and arts programming;
• Forsyth Philharmonic – Sheet music and instrument purchase;
• Pianos for Peace – 2021 Pianos for Peace Festival and Community Arts programs;
• Piney Grove Middle School – 7th grade spoken and written word enrichment class;
• Sawnee Association of the Arts – Art Walk, Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival, and World of Art events;
• Sawnee Ballet Theatre – 30th annual Nutcracker;
• Soorya Foundation for Performing Arts – 2021 Forsyth Indian Dance Festival;
• West Forsyth High School Band Boosters – Wolverine Classic marching band competition;
• West Forsyth High School – Forsyth County Schools Art Honors Day.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, arts organizations and arts educators in Forsyth County have found creative and inventive ways to continue to make and share artistic endeavors, including online art shows, virtual festivals, streaming concerts, and creating filmed performances that can be shown in socially distanced theater settings.
Truly, the tenacity and ingenuity of the artists in this community has been so inspiring, and the FCAA commends each and every one.
The Forsyth County Arts Alliance was created in 2005 by proceeds from the sale of the Sawnee Arts Center. These funds were set up as a donor-advised fund (endowment) of the North Georgia Community Foundation.
A local Board of Directors, representing business and community leadership, is responsible for the stewardship and for making recommendations for any distribution of funds.
Since 2008, the FCAA has awarded about $590,000 in grants and scholarships, including endowed scholarships at the University of North Georgia and Lanier Tech for students majoring in the arts that are from Forsyth County.
Each year the amount of funds available for distribution varies according to market rates and organizational overhead. The FCAA will continue to steward the endowment to ensure its continuity for future generations and plan to increase through fundraising the amount of grant funds available for the arts in Forsyth County.
For more information about the FCAA, visit www.forsythartsalliance.com.