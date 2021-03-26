14 family-fun activities in Forsyth County to do this Easter

Here are 14 upcoming events for families to enjoy and celebrate Easter.





Palm Funday

WHO: Stonecreek Kids

WHAT: Outdoor Easter egg hunt and family event with petting zoo, inflatables, games and face painting. Lunch will be provided.

WHERE: Stonecreek Church, 13540 GA-9, Alpharetta

WHEN: 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 28

PRICE: Free

Finding Easter

WHO: Abundant Life Church

WHAT: Socially distant event with games, interactive scavenger egg hunt, free food and giveaways.

WHERE: Fowler Park Large Pavillion, 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. on March 27

PRICE: Free

Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival

WHO: Castleberry Road Baptist Church

WHAT: Outdoor fun including egg hunts and refreshments. All food will be packaged. Eggs will have prizes such as candy and money inside. Egg hunts are also divided by age groups; birth to 4 years old, 5-8 years old, 9-12 years old.

WHERE: Castleberry Road Baptist Church, 7225 Castleberry Road, Cumming

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. on March 27

PRICE: Free

South Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt

WHO: Vision Baptist Church

WHAT: Easter egg hunt with timed hunts divided by age. Games, photo booth and snacks and drinks will also be available.

-Hunt 1: Birth to 3 years old, 5:05 pm to 5:25 pm

-Hunt 2: 4-7 years old, 5:05-5:25 p.m.

- Hunt 3: 8-12 years old, 5:30-5:50 p.m.

-Hunt 4: Birth to 3 years old, 5:30-5:50 p.m.

-Hunt 5: 4-7 years old, 6-6:25 p.m.

-Hunt 6: 8-12 years old, 6-6:25 p.m.

WHERE: Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming

WHEN: 4:45-6:30 p.m. on April 2

PRICE: Free

Egg Hunt to Benefit Freehome Elementary Rocket Pantry

WHO: West Milford Farm

WHAT: Outdoor family-friendly egg hunt, live DJ, music, games, silent auction, cake auction and raffle prizes. Easter Bunny will also be there along with snacks and refreshments for sale. East egg hunts will be divided by age groups.

- Birth to 3 years old and special needs, 2 p.m.

- 4-6 years old, 2:30 p.m.

- 7-10 years old, 3 p.m.

WHERE: West Milford Farm, 7938 Ball Ground Road, Cumming

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. on March 28

PRICE: $20 per family with a suggested entry donation of $5. All proceeds will go to benefit Rocket Pantry at Free Home Elementary School.

The Taste at Cumming Fairgrounds

WHO: City of Cumming

WHAT: An event showing off over 25 local restaurants in Cumming and Forsyth County. All food samples will be ranging in price from $1-4. Event will also have an Easter egg hunt, free entertainment and Puppet Master Pete Hart.

WHERE: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 3

PRICE: Free. Food samples will be available for purchase.

EGGstravaganza 2021

WHO: Warbington Farms

WHAT: An extravaganza with an Easter egg hunt, Easter Bunny and other characters, petting zoo, inflatables, jumping pillow and swings. Prize eggs found will have coupons to the farm, free slushies and more.

- March 27 and April 3 egg hunt times: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

- March 28 egg hunt times: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27 and April 3. Noon to 5 p.m. on March 28.

PRICE: $11 for children and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warbingtonfarms.com or at the door.

Drive-Thru EGGstravaganza

WHO: Warbington Farms

WHAT: A drive-thru experience through the Bunny Trail at the farms to see goats and cows. All animals will be able to be seen and fed from cars. The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at families. Parents and children are encouraged to spot all 18 giant Easter eggs hidden along the path.

WHERE: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26

PRICE: $7.50 per car. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warbingtonfarms.com

Hoppin’ into Halcyon

WHO: Halcyon Forsyth

WHAT: Family fun including photos with the Easter Bunny, games, music with DJ Jake, face painting and seeing a live bunny and miniature horse.

WHERE: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27

PRICE: $10 per ticket. All proceeds will be donated to CASA Forsyth, a volunteer-powered network of Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.visithalcyon.com/events/hoppin-into-halcyon/

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

WHO: Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters

WHAT: Pet photo shoot with the Easter Bunny. Bach to Rock will be in attendance and guests can enjoy live music and treats.

WHERE: Furkids HQ, 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27

PRICE: $20. Price includes sitting fee and high-resolution photo. Tickets can be purchased online at https://furkids.org/store/pet-photos-with-the-easter-bunny.

Improv Easter Reenactment

WHO: Wildewood Farm, Inc.

WHAT: An improvised Easter celebration with live animals and audience participation. Guests will be able to purchase light snacks and drinks, or they are welcome to bring their own.

WHERE: Wildewood Farm, Inc., 5150 Oak Grove Circle, Cumming

WHEN: 3-5 p.m. on March 27 and 28

PRICE: Free, but donations are welcome

* Guests are encouraged to bring a chair

Children’s Easter Celebration

WHO: Ebenezer UMC

WHAT: Trunk-or-treat style event with candy, Easter egg and a visit from the Easter bunny.

WHERE: Ebenezer UMC, 4860 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon on April 3

PRICE: Free

Easter Bunny Photo Op

WHO: Sawnee Association of the Arts

WHAT: Photo session with the Easter bunny for the whole family.

WHERE: Cumming Arts Center, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27

PRICE: Free



