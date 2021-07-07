5 events coming up that's sure to entertain all ages

Check out these upcoming events happening around Forsyth County to help you have a summer you'll never forget.
Foster Your Color Craze 5K
SAFFT, Supporting Adoption & Foster Families Together is hosting a 5K color run at the end of July. Throughout the course, participants will get “doused with different colors of powder,” so make sure you wear white to get the full effect. Bring family, friends and anyone else you know that wants to participate in this competitive and friendly race. You can also sign up as a team and compete against other teams.
Price: $35 per runner
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: SAFFT Forsyth Family life center, 219 Castleberry Road, Cumming
To sign up for the race, click here.
Tour de Cumming
Calling all riders of every level! Join UrbanCross for its first-ever Tour de Cumming race, presented by PNP Sports. The race is laid out to reward riders of all skills on multiple surfaces and elevation changes. It is beginner-friendly, but even if you don’t want to race, make sure to grab a seat at the start and finish areas to cheer for the racers.
Price: $30 per racer
When: Saturday, July 17
- First race, 6 p.m.
- Sign up, 3 p.m.
- Practice, 4 p.m.
Where: City of Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Pre-enter by clicking here.
Princess Training with Elsa
Do you have a little princess in your life? If so, they are formally invited to Princess Training at the Gibson Co. Marketplace at The Collection at Forsyth. Join the retailer for training with Princess Elsa where your little one can learn to walk, dance and act like a princess. There will also be a meet and greet, autograph session and sing-a-long with Elsa.
Price: Free
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10
Where: The Gibson Co. Marketplace at The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Contact: www.shopthegibsonco.com
Breaking Barriers Classic baseball game
Get going, going (gone) to South Forsyth High School where Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan will be hosting a baseball game with community leader C.J. Stewart, founder of L.E.A.D. Inc. The baseball game will include players from the Georgia Bombers, a team that Duncan’s son plays for, as well as the L.E.A.D. Ambassadors. Players will be wearing the jersey number “44” in honor of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who passed away earlier this year. Stop by to cheer on your favorite players and share the love of baseball with the community.
When: 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 13
Where: South Forsyth High School, 585 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Halcyon's Got Talent
The moment you’ve been waiting for all summer has finally arrived. Halcyon’s Got Talent will be kicking off its annual talent competition on Friday, July 16 with acts from all around Forsyth County. Join families and friends to cheer on your special competitor or enjoy the entertainment. Make sure to bring a blanket or a chair for a comfy spot on the Village Green.
Price: Free
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16
Where: Halcyon Village Green, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta