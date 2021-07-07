5 events coming up that's sure to entertain all ages

Foster Your Color Craze 5K

SAFFT, Supporting Adoption & Foster Families Together is hosting a 5K color run at the end of July. Throughout the course, participants will get “doused with different colors of powder,” so make sure you wear white to get the full effect. Bring family, friends and anyone else you know that wants to participate in this competitive and friendly race. You can also sign up as a team and compete against other teams.

Price: $35 per runner

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31

Where: SAFFT Forsyth Family life center, 219 Castleberry Road, Cumming

To sign up for the race, click here.

Tour de Cumming

Calling all riders of every level! Join UrbanCross for its first-ever Tour de Cumming race, presented by PNP Sports. The race is laid out to reward riders of all skills on multiple surfaces and elevation changes. It is beginner-friendly, but even if you don’t want to race, make sure to grab a seat at the start and finish areas to cheer for the racers.

Price: $30 per racer

When: Saturday, July 17

- First race, 6 p.m.

- Sign up, 3 p.m.

- Practice, 4 p.m.

Where: City of Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

Pre-enter by clicking here.

Princess Training with Elsa

Do you have a little princess in your life? If so, they are formally invited to Princess Training at the Gibson Co. Marketplace at The Collection at Forsyth. Join the retailer for training with Princess Elsa where your little one can learn to walk, dance and act like a princess. There will also be a meet and greet, autograph session and sing-a-long with Elsa.

Price: Free

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10

Where: The Gibson Co. Marketplace at The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Contact: www.shopthegibsonco.com



