5 events to keep you busy for the Fourth and beyond

Check out these upcoming events happening around Forsyth County to help you celebrate Independence Day, relax and recharge. From miniature wargames to stunning fireworks displays, we’ve got you covered.
City’s annual Fourth of July festivities
Celebrate Independence Day with a day full of friends and family, steam engines, fireworks and more. This year, the city of Cumming will be holding Fourth of July events on Saturday, July 3.
The 64th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade is an annual Fourth of July tradition in Cumming and will begin at 10 a.m. on Tribble Gap Road. Officials say to bring a chair to join thousands of people lining the streets.
Later in the day, head down to the Cumming Fairgrounds beginning at 4 p.m. to indulge in a fun-filled evening of entertainment and children’s activities. The celebration will include live music, alcohol, food, vendors, a kid’s zone and contests throughout the evening. Admission and parking are free.
Check out the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at the Cumming Fairgrounds to round off Independence Day. Fireworks will be shot from the fairgrounds, illuminating all the surrounding areas where you can park, camp and ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ with friends and family.
What: Independence Day Celebration
When: Saturday, July 3
-Parade 10 a.m. to noon;
-Festival is 4-10 p.m.;
-Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.
For more information about this event, call 770-781-3491 or visit www.cummingfair.net.
Run, White & Blue
Start your Independence Day off with a 5K, 10K or 1K fun run at Halcyon. The Run, White & Blue event is a family and walker-friendly race that is also available virtually. Each racer registered will receive a T-shirt or tank, chipped race time and a custom medal.
What: Run, White & Blue race
When: Sunday, July 4
-10K: 7:45 a.m.
-5K: 8 a.m.
-Fun Run: 9 a.m.
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
To register for the event, click here.
Dice Goblin Games
Stop by Dice Goblin Games to explore and learn about the new edition of Warhammer Age of Sigmar, a miniature wargame. There will be games, socializing and new miniature models to “drool over.” And while you’re at it, order a burger and a few side quests to pair with your conquest.
What: Age of Sigmar new edition release
When: 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3
Where: Dice Goblin Games, 1532 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming
For more information visit Dice Goblin Games on Facebook.
Cumming Arts Center
For any artists looking to join an open studio group, look no further. The Cumming Arts Center is excited to announce the return of its open studio hours. Artists must bring their own materials and supplies but will be provided with floor tarps, tables, table easels and chairs. A cash or check donation of $5 is also requested, and all donations go to fund art programs at the Cumming Arts Center.
What: Cumming Arts Center Open Studio
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays
Where: 111 Pilgrim Mills Road, Cumming
To sign up for open studio, click here.
The Cumming Arts Center also asks that all non-vaccinated artists attending wear a mask.
Run, Ruck & Brew
As residents around Forsyth County celebrate freedom, remember and honor those who have served and continue to serve, Halcyon invites families to participate in a family-friendly beer mile. Cherry Street will be hosting the mile and raising funds to help bring Cpl. Cook, a Forsyth County resident, home from Japan, where he has been serving for the last three years.
There will be three waves to choose from with the third wave being the family-friendly wave. Ruck if you want, but it is not required. There will also be a card and letter-making station where participants can take a moment to write a note for men and women currently in service.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, a beer sample each lap, custom finisher medal and a large complimentary finisher pour. Juice and water will be provided for children.
What: Run, Ruck & Brew beer mile fundraiser
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10
Where: Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, 6640 Town Square, Alpharetta
To register for this event or learn more, click here.