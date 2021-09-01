5 local sports bars to watch college football

It's time for college football!
This week we found a few places to catch your team in action and spend time with other fans. Check out our list below.
Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub
The Chicago-based, family-owned restaurant knows great pizza. Having been in business for a long time, they’ve served countless customers with traditional Chicago-style pizzas cooked to perfection. Whether you’re craving a deep-dish, thin-crust, or double-dough style, they can craft a personalized pizza just for you. With a vibrant sports-pub feel and a TV at every booth, it’s a great spot to grab a slice with friends and enjoy the game. There is also a full bar with a variety of beers on tap.
Where: 415 Peachtree Pkwy #200, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-513-1113, www.rosatispizzaandsportspub.com
Black Diamond Grill
Watching sports with friends or dinner with the family, Black Diamond Grill is your local hangout. Cold beer, Georgia craft beer, wine, and premium spirits. Juicy burgers, wings, signature grouper dishes and other favorites. 40-plus HDTV's, Game Room, Trivia, Keno.
Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-965-4770, theblackdiamondgrill.com
Castleberry Ale House
Castleberry Ale House is a local favorite because the staff works hard to give the best service, quality food at reasonable prices and weekly events and/or entertainment. And it's a great place to watch a game. Try the wings, nachos, barbecue or buffalo chicken potato skins, Ale House, peppercorn or Mos burger, blackened mahi mahi, sirloin, new York strip steak and more.
Where: 5446 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-292-9999, www.castleberryalehouse.com
Taco Mac
Taco Mac offers the most “Craft on Draft" with over 100 taps of craft and local brews, casual American fare, and 50-plus HDTVs to watch your favorite game. Started in 1979 by two friends who found their way from Buffalo, N.Y., to the warmer and sunnier Atlanta, Taco Mac has grown from those humble beginnings to over 30 locations across the Southeast.
Taco Mac Cumming
Where: 2275 Marketplace Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-679-1050, https://tacomac.com/venue/cumming
Taco Mac Johns Creek
Opened in 2006, this Taco Mac location has been serving the Johns Creek community for over 10 years.
Where: 2607 Peachtree Parkway Suwanee GA 30024
Contact: 678-679-0430, www.tacomac.com/johnscreek
Friends American Grill
Friends is a neighborhood grill and bar locally owned and operated by Ray Stanjevich and Suzanne Cartwright.
Operating since 2010, Friends is a family-friendly place for good food and service and watching sports. Friends is filled with HDTV’s and they show all NFL games through the NFL Package as well as most other sporting events, including UFC. They even have games for kids and adults.
Where: 506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-807-7330, www.friendsamericangrill.com, or on Facebook here.