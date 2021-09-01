5 local sports bars to watch college football





The Chicago-based, family-owned restaurant knows great pizza. Having been in business for a long time, they’ve served countless customers with traditional Chicago-style pizzas cooked to perfection. Whether you’re craving a deep-dish, thin-crust, or double-dough style, they can craft a personalized pizza just for you. With a vibrant sports-pub feel and a TV at every booth, it’s a great spot to grab a slice with friends and enjoy the game. There is also a full bar with a variety of beers on tap.

Where: 415 Peachtree Pkwy #200, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 678-513-1113, www.rosatispizzaandsportspub.com





Black Diamond Grill

Watching sports with friends or dinner with the family, Black Diamond Grill is your local hangout. Cold beer, Georgia craft beer, wine, and premium spirits. Juicy burgers, wings, signature grouper dishes and other favorites. 40-plus HDTV's, Game Room, Trivia, Keno.

Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 678-965-4770, theblackdiamondgrill.com





Castleberry Ale House



