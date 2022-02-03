5 upcoming events in Forsyth County to keep you busy: Feb. 8-13

As the first month of 2022 comes to an end, the events happening in Forsyth County continue. Here are some events you can attend with friends and family to make long-lasting memories.
From celebrating Chinese New Year to speed dating or couples painting, there's a little bit of something for everyone.
Chinese New Year celebration
Celebrate the year of the tiger by stopping by the Cumming Library to make tiger crafts and learn about Chinese New Year. Find out which Chinese Zodiac sign pertains to you and the members of your family and friends at this drop-in program for kids. This program will run until Sunday, Feb. 13.
When: All day Tuesday, Feb. 8;
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
Couples' painting party
Create some unique and romantic memories with your favorite date-mate this Valentine's Day with Couples Painting Night. No prior experience is needed, and each couple will be able to paint across two canvases following step-by-step instructions from an instructor. Reservation is required as seats are limited.
Price: $50 per couple. Materials will be provided;
When: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11;
Where: Atlanta Piano Fortissimo, LLC, 4415 Front Nine Drive #300, Cumming;
To purchase tickets, click here.
Speed dating & social mixer
Legends Distillery is hosting its inaugural Love at First Sip Speed Dating and Social Mixer, and you don't want to miss out! The entry fee will include a cocktail and ticket entry for a prize draw during the event. And, who knows, maybe you'll meet that special someone, too.
Price: $15 per person;
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12;
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming;
To purchase tickets, click here.
Daddy Daughter day out
Sweet & Sassy is hosting a Daddy & Daughter Date Day for Valentine's Day including adorable makeovers with hair, makeup and nails for your little girl. A special craftivity will also be provided as well as singing and dancing the afternoon away on stage. Reservations are required.
Price: $40 per pair, $25 per sibling;
When: 2:30-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12;
Where: Sweet & Sassy at The Collection, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming;
Call 770-781-0300 to reserve your spot today.
Kids' bike riding workshop
Balanced Kids Atlanta bike riding classes teach kids how to confidently ride on two wheels in a fun and supportive environment!
This one-time clinic is designed to help kids learn the fundamentals of riding a bike while gaining confidence and learning a life long skill. This event is for kids ages 3-10.
Price: $30
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 13;
Where: Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming;
To register for this event, click here.