5 upcoming events in Forsyth County: Oct. 21-30

Whether you like to spend your free time laughing with friends or learning a new craft, we found something for you to do.
From DIY workshops to bilingual story times to comedy nights, Forsyth County is bursting with events that you can go to and make lasting memories with friends and family.
Comedy and Cocktails
Laughter is on tap at Legends Distillery, and you won't want to miss it. Touring U.S. comedians will be taking the stage and bringing out the laughs in an 18+ show. Plan to arrive early to grab a drink or two and pick out your seat.
Price: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming
Click here to purchase a ticket.
Bilingual story time
Join TT Tutor for a bilingual story time in Telugu and English. This story time offers a fun and judgement-free learning space for those new to Telugu as well as those that already know the language. Learn new vocabulary through books, songs and activities led by the South Forsyth High School teens. This program is for children age 3-6, and registration is not required.
When: 3-3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Where: Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road, Cumming
Community yard sale
One man's trash is another man's treasure! Stop by Central Park to peruse the Forsyth County community yard sale and artist market. The vendors have "some true treasures waiting for you."
When: 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming
DIY blanket workshop
Grab your crafting hat and head over to Pine + Pigment's cozy, giant blanket workshop. Make a beautiful blanket in just three hours with no experience necessary. All materials will be provided along with multiple color choices that can be selected on a first come basis. This workshop is for ages 8 and up.
Price: $85
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
Where: Pine + Pigment at The Collection, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Click here to register for this event.
Boos-n-Brews Beer Mile
Kick off Halloween with a spook-tacular beer mile hosted by Cherry Street Brewpub and Shred 415 of Alpharetta. Show off your best costume as you try a new brew sample, or apple juice for the kids, at the end of each lap and a large finisher pour at the finish line. This year's wicked beer mile will include three waves of runners. Children are eligible to run for free during the wave at 10 a.m. This event is capped at 300 participants, so register today.
Price: $45-50
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Cherry Street Brewing at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Click here to register for this event.