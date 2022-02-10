7 Valentine's Day events to make the day special: Feb. 10-17

Stuck on how to make this year's Valentine's Day memorable?
Check out some of these lovely, fun-filled events happening around Forsyth County. From parties to dinners to shopping extravaganzas, we're sure you'll find something to pique your fancy.
Galentine's Party
Grab your gal pals and head over to Halcyon for its third annual Galentine’s Ladies Night Out. This adults-only (21+) event will feature facials, salsa dancing, a puppy kissing booth, cocktails and so much more.
Price: $10. All proceeds will be donated to FurKids Animal Rescue and Shelter.
When: 6-10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way,Alpharetta
Click here to purchase tickets.
Sip & Shop
Looking for the perfect gift for your special someone? Check out these two local boutiques to snatch a gift and maybe a drink or two.
The Perfect Pigg
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Where: The Perfect Pigg, 6705 Little Mill Road, Cumming
20 Degrees South
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Where: 20 Degrees South, 205 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming
Valentine's Day Cookie Workshop
Ever wanted to learn how to decorate yummy cookies like they do in magazines? Well, look no further, because Peacock Cookie Co will be hosting a cookie decorating workshop complete with instructions and neat tricks and tips.
Price: $69
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12
Where: Pine + Pigment at The Collection, 410Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Click here to purchase tickets.
Family Valentine's Party
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Halcyon with your family at this event featuring live music, a puppy kissing booth, crafts and more.
Price: Free. Crafts and goodies are an additional price.
When: Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Click here for additional details.
Cookie Decorating & Mini Sign Workshop
Bring friends and family members to this cookie decorating and wood crafting workshop. Each guest will be able to decorate a heart and gnome cookie and make a customized wooden tray.
Price: $70
When: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13
Where: Board & Brush at Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Click here to purchase tickets.
Palentine's Dinner
Spend a great night out with friends drinking whiskey and eating delicious foods at Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon.
Price: $116-210
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17
Where: Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Click here to purchase tickets.