7 Valentine's Day events to make the day special: Feb. 10-17

Grab your gal pals and head over to Halcyon for its third annual Galentine’s Ladies Night Out. This adults-only (21+) event will feature facials, salsa dancing, a puppy kissing booth, cocktails and so much more.

Price: $10. All proceeds will be donated to FurKids Animal Rescue and Shelter.

When: 6-10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10

Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way,Alpharetta

Click here to purchase tickets.