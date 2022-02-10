By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
7 Valentine's Day events to make the day special: Feb. 10-17
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon, Unsplash.

Stuck on how to make this year's Valentine's Day memorable? 

Check out some of these lovely, fun-filled events happening around Forsyth County. From parties to dinners to shopping extravaganzas, we're sure you'll find something to pique your fancy.

Galentine's Party

Photo courtesy Halcyon Forsyth.

Grab your gal pals and head over to Halcyon for its third annual Galentine’s Ladies Night Out. This adults-only (21+) event will feature facials, salsa dancing, a puppy kissing booth, cocktails and so much more.

Price: $10. All proceeds will be donated to FurKids Animal Rescue and Shelter.

When: 6-10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10

Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way,Alpharetta

Click here to purchase tickets.

Sip & Shop

Photo courtesy The Perfect Pigg.

Looking for the perfect gift for your special someone? Check out these two local boutiques to snatch a gift and maybe a drink or two.

 

The Perfect Pigg

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10

Where: The Perfect Pigg, 6705 Little Mill Road, Cumming

 

20 Degrees South

When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10

Where: 20 Degrees South, 205 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming

Valentine's Day Cookie Workshop

Photo courtesy Pine + Pigment.

Ever wanted to learn how to decorate yummy cookies like they do in magazines? Well, look no further, because Peacock Cookie Co will be hosting a cookie decorating workshop complete with instructions and neat tricks and tips.

Price: $69

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: Pine + Pigment at The Collection, 410Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Click here to purchase tickets. 

Family Valentine's Party

Photo courtesy Halcyon Forsyth.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Halcyon with your family at this event featuring live music, a puppy kissing booth, crafts and more.

Price: Free. Crafts and goodies are an additional price.

When: Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Click here for additional details.

Cookie Decorating & Mini Sign Workshop

Photo courtesy Halcyon Forsyth.

Bring friends and family members to this cookie decorating and wood crafting workshop. Each guest will be able to decorate a heart and gnome cookie and make a customized wooden tray. 

Price: $70

When: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: Board & Brush at Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Click here to purchase tickets. 

Palentine's Dinner

Photo courtesy Halcyon Forsyth.

Spend a great night out with friends drinking whiskey and eating delicious foods at Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon.

Price: $116-210

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17

Where: Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Click here to purchase tickets.