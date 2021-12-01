8 upcoming Christmas events in Forsyth County: Dec. 4-12

There are a bunch of fun, cheery events to help you celebrate the season this year.
From a live nativity play to a Christmas parade to the Forsyth Philharmonic, we've got a little something for everyone to make this Yule cool.
The Gibson Co. Christmas Market
Grab your reindeer to fly over to The Collection for a holiday-themed market with over 50 vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and more presented by the Gibson Co. Santa will be making an appearance on Saturday along with a live jazz trio with Ron James and carolers from Johns Creek Baptist Church.
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: The Collection, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
City of Cumming Christmas Parade
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Cumming wants to celebrate the holidays with you and your family. Line up on the street with your loved ones to view the magical and bright festive parade on Tribble Gap Road. Following the parade, you and your friends and family can enjoy a tree lighting, vendors, crafts and pictures with Santa at the Christmas Festival at the fairgrounds.
When: 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Parade line-up along Tribble Gap Road from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds. The festival will take place at the fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
We Need a Little Christmas
Enjoy a free holiday performance with friends and family by a live symphony of Georgia musicians. The Forsyth Philharmonic needs a little Christmas this year, and it wants your help spreading cheer through songs like 'Carol of the Bells,' 'Sleigh Ride' and more.
When: 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8
Where: Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Highway, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Storytime with Santa
Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they take you and your family around the world to discover different holiday traditions through engaging stories, songs and crafts. This event is for all ages, and registration is not required.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Christmas Nativity Play
Travel back in time to Bethlehem to see Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and wise men retell the story of Christmas. This outdoor, interactive nativity play is family-friendly, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, jackets and possibly some blankets.
Price: $10 per person or $15 per family
When: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10
Where: WildeWood Farm, Inc., 5150 Oak Grove Circle, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Kids Christmas Fest
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come have a yummy pancake breakfast with Santa, make Christmas crafts with the kids, listen to carolers and so much more at Bethelview UMC's Kids Christmas Fest.
When: 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Bethelview United Methodist Church, 4525 Bethelview Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Holiday Boat Parade
Mark your calendars and head on over to Lake Lanier for the 2021 Holiday Boat Parade, featuring lit-up and decorated boats cruising from Port Royale to Sunset Cove. You'll be able to spot neat light adornments from the shore of multiple spots such as Aqualand Marina, Pig Tales or Tidwell Park, or catch the sights from the comfort of your own boat. All proceeds benefit Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes which provides "a safe and loving environment for Georgia's abused, abandoned or neglected children."
When: 6:15-7:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Click here to check out the parade route to find your perfect viewing location
To learn more about this event, click here.
Santa Paws at Halcyon
Bring your whole family - two legs and even the furry fours - to Halcyon for Santa Paws, a special event benefiting Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters. You'll be able to enjoy photos with Santa, puppuccino, Halcyon dog gift, paw print ornament and so much more.
Price: $25, includes photo, puppuccino and more
When: 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6535 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
To register for this event, click here.