What’s going on: The Ahiska Turkish Community Center of Atlanta is inviting the community to come out as members give out free boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables and two gallons of milk. For safety purposes, the pickups will be drive-thru, and vehicles will be loaded without drivers needing to get out of the car.

When: Friday, July 17 starting at 3 p.m.

Where: 675 James Drive, Alpharetta, Ga.

More info: Anyone with questions can call the center at 678-770-0414.