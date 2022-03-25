Art and nature connect at Gainesville botanical garden

Those who’ve ever pondered the interconnectedness of the natural world have an opportunity to reflect anew on a stroll through the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Gainesville.

The garden is the temporary home of “Nature Connects,” a 15-sculpture display built by New York-based artist Sean Kenney using more than 450,000 Lego blocks. At the intersection of precision and whimsy, the exhibit is designed to inspire budding artists, ecologists and builders to “dream big.”

According to garden director Mildred Fockele, the exhibit furthers the garden’s tradition of combining nature and art.

An interpretive panel accompanies each sculpture, revealing the number of hours and Lego blocks put into building it — like the roseate skimmer dragonfly, which took 500 hours to build, or the 68,000-brick ornate peacock — as well as other details and environmental facts specific to the piece. Garden guests who pause by the monarch butterfly sculpture, for instance, will leave with more insight into the creature’s migration patterns and endangerment.



