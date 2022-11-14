‘Because of the brave:’ City of Cumming honors local veterans with annual ceremony

The Forsyth County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office Joint Honor Guard presents the flags - photo by Sabrina Kerns “We know that without the efforts of each and every service member throughout our history, our great nation would not be the land of the free,” he continued. “The remark that the United States is the land of the free is because of the brave. So today, we thank each and every one of you for your bravery, dedication and for defending our nation.”

Keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jeff Davis served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 23 years after growing up in Alpharetta and earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia. In 1994, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and was later designated as a Naval Aviator in 1998.

During that time, he was deployed twice to the Asia-Pacific region and twice to Iraq where he supported Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from active duty in 2018 and has since returned to Georgia to live with his wife and kids in Milton.

“Every veteran here is here by the grace of God,” Davis said. “They survived harrowing situations while others didn’t and could have easily just as perished along with their fellow comrades in arms. It’s a simple reminder to us that life is precious.”

Davis explained that every soldier, marine, sailor and airman makes the choice to serve in the military for a variety of reasons with some feeling a duty to help protect their country and others following long family traditions of service.

“Regardless of their reasons, all raised their right hands and swore to support and defend the constitution of the United States and joined a team that lived together, trained together, ate together, froze at night, sweltered in the heat and sand,” Davis said. “They laughed, they cried, they sacrificed. They felt the sting of battle together.”