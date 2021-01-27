Best of Forsyth celebration on Thursday following safety guidelines

Winners of the Best of Forsyth 2021 contest will be announced during the annual event on Thursday, Jan. 28.



This year’s event will look a little different than in years past where winners filled the Forsyth Conference Center to celebrate.

In an effort to follow safety guidelines, the Forsyth County News will hold the celebration at several venues across the county.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and staff will check temperatures at the doors of each venue. FCN staff will have extra masks available for anyone who needs one and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout each venue.

The event will be streamed live for everyone to see on the Forsyth County News Facebook page.

In the seventh year of the contest, there were nearly 18,000 nominations, 360,000 votes were cast and 285 winners were named. Look for the annual publication of the Best of Forsyth 2021 in the weekend edition.