From bourbon to bingo, there's an event for everyone this week

Check out these upcoming events happening around Forsyth County to help you relax, recharge and engage with members of the community.
Halcyon Happenings
Bourbon Tasting with the Bourbon WhispererShow how much you love bourbon by attending this event alongside the Bourbon Whisperer, Rod Arnold. Arnold will be showing up to six different bourbons and teaching about each selection that he will be bringing.
Price: $30 per person
When: 7-9:30 p.m., Thursday, June 17
Where: Derbyshire Mens, 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta
Tickets: Click here to buy tickets
Visit Derbyshire online by clicking here.
Family BingoGrab your family and colorful markers and swing by Halcyon for a chance to win small gift cards from Halcyon retailers and restaurants. All ages are welcome to attend, and pre-registration is required.
Price: Free
When: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, June 20
Where: Halcyon Market Hall, 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta
Tickets: Click here to buy tickets
Peach State Cats game night
Be sure to stop by the Cumming Fairgrounds for a chance to see Cumming’s very own Peach State Cats play against the Georgia-Lina Lions in a fast-paced, high-scoring and electrifying showdown.
Price: $15 adults 18-64; $10 students; $10 senior adults age 65+; free children age 6 and under.
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds arena, 235 Castleberry Road in Cumming
Tickets: Click here to buy tickets
Summer Fling is Back!Mark your calendars for Cherry Street Brewing’s annual release of its 4.8% Summer Fling Watermelon Blonde Ale. Stop by Tanner’s for a class low country boil to accompany the live music and great beer. Summer Fling will be available on draft and 32-ounce cans.
Price: Free
When: Saturday, June 19,
-Tapping of Summer Fling at noon
-Family-friendly low country boil from noon to 5 p.m.
-Live music from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.
Where: Cherry Street Taproom, 5817 S. Vickery in Cumming
Online: www.cherrystreetbrewing.com
Cups N’ PupsThis dog-friendly event will be celebrating the Humane Society of Forsyth County. Join the HSFC and NoFo Brew Co. for a night filled with games and a 50/50 raffle. Supply and monetary donations are more than welcome.
Price: Free
When: 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, June 22
Where: NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Georgia Hwy 400 in Cumming.
Online: Click here for more information
Items needed at the Humane Society:
-Fancy Feast Chicken or Turkey canned food (Walmart)
-KMR Milk Replacement (Amazon, Chewy, Hollywood Feed, or Petco)
-Non-Clumping Cat Litter(Paws and Claws at Tractor Supply)
-Potty Pads (Costco, best deal $14.99 for 100, big yellow box)
-Gift Cards: Amazon, Costco, Hollywood Feed, Petco, PetSmart, & Tractor Supply
-Potty Pads (Costco, best deal $14.99 for 100, big yellow box)
-Gift Cards: Amazon, Costco, Hollywood Feed, Petco, PetSmart, & Tractor Supply