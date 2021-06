From bourbon to bingo, there's an event for everyone this week

Check out these upcoming events happening around Forsyth County to help you relax, recharge and engage with members of the community.

Halcyon Happenings

Bourbon Tasting with the Bourbon Whisperer

Show how much you love bourbon by attending this event alongside the Bourbon Whisperer, Rod Arnold. Arnold will be showing up to six different bourbons and teaching about each selection that he will be bringing.$30 per person: 7-9:30 p.m., Thursday, June 17: Derbyshire Mens, 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta Click here to buy ticketsVisit Derbyshire online by clicking here