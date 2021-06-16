From bourbon to bingo, there's an event for everyone this week

Be sure to stop by the Cumming Fairgrounds for a chance to see Cumming’s very own Peach State Cats play against the Georgia-Lina Lions in a fast-paced, high-scoring and electrifying showdown.

Price: $15 adults 18-64; $10 students; $10 senior adults age 65+; free children age 6 and under.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds arena, 235 Castleberry Road in Cumming

Tickets: Click here to buy tickets

Summer Fling is Back!

Mark your calendars for Cherry Street Brewing’s annual release of its 4.8% Summer Fling Watermelon Blonde Ale. Stop by Tanner’s for a class low country boil to accompany the live music and great beer. Summer Fling will be available on draft and 32-ounce cans.FreeSaturday, June 19,-Tapping of Summer Fling at noon-Family-friendly low country boil from noon to 5 p.m.-Live music from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.Cherry Street Taproom, 5817 S. Vickery in Cumming

Cups N’ Pups

This dog-friendly event will be celebrating the Humane Society of Forsyth County. Join the HSFC and NoFo Brew Co. for a night filled with games and a 50/50 raffle. Supply and monetary donations are more than welcome.Free6-9 p.m., Tuesday, June 22NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Georgia Hwy 400 in Cumming.Click here for more information

Items needed at the Humane Society:

-Fancy Feast Chicken or Turkey canned food (Walmart)

-KMR Milk Replacement (Amazon, Chewy, Hollywood Feed, or Petco)

-Non-Clumping Cat Litter(Paws and Claws at Tractor Supply)

-Potty Pads (Costco, best deal $14.99 for 100, big yellow box)

-Gift Cards: Amazon, Costco, Hollywood Feed, Petco, PetSmart, & Tractor Supply

