CASA celebrating Easter with Hoppin’ into Halcyon event

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, CASA, will be hosting an event at Halcyon on March 27 for Easter called Hoppin’ into Halcyon.

Children are encouraged to bring an Easter basket to the event, or they can use some of the complementary tote bags provided by CMX Cinebistro. Children will be able to visit participating tenants at the event to receive treats, candy-filled eggs and other surprises.

Children and families can also enjoy crafts and games on the Halcyon Village Green.

There are two timeslots available for families to register: 11am and 2pm.

The entrance fee is $10 per child, ages 1+. Adults will not need a ticket.

To purchase a ticket and RSVP, please click here.

CASA of Forsyth County is a network of volunteers that “believe society has a fundamental obligation to abused and neglected children who find themselves in a foster home.”

CASA of Forsyth works to empower children and families in crisis situations by providing advocate voices and community connections.