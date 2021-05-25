City's annual Memorial Day ceremony on Friday will honor late veterans

The City of Cumming Memorial Day Ceremony will return at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, at the Veterans War Memorial, next door to the Cumming Police Department at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The keynote speaker is John Walter Hendrix, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2002 as Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command. Join city leaders as they honor the brave men and women who have served our country during both times of war and peace, and dedicate new flags presented in memory of deceased veterans into the City’s Avenue of Flags display.

During his 37-year career, Hendrix served in many peacetime and combat assignments in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and received several awards for service and valor.

Following active duty, he served as a senior mentor in the Battle Command Training Program, as a strategic planner for both United Defense and British Aerospace. He also served as the National Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Military Officers Association of America.



