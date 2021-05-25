City's annual Memorial Day ceremony on Friday will honor late veterans

The City of Cumming Memorial Day Ceremony will return at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, at the Veterans War Memorial, next door to the Cumming Police Department at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Join city leaders as they honor the brave men and women who have served our country during both times of war and peace, and dedicate new flags presented in memory of deceased veterans into the City’s Avenue of Flags display.
The keynote speaker is John Walter Hendrix, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2002 as Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command.
During his 37-year career, Hendrix served in many peacetime and combat assignments in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and received several awards for service and valor.
Following active duty, he served as a senior mentor in the Battle Command Training Program, as a strategic planner for both United Defense and British Aerospace. He also served as the National Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Military Officers Association of America.
The master of ceremonies is Dennis T. Brown, who just completed a term as District 2 Forsyth County Commissioner at the end of 2020. Brown retired as a colonel from the Georgia National Guard/U.S. Army in August 2010 after a 30-year military career.
His military experience includes the fields of infantry, aviation, tactical operations, intelligence, anti-terrorism, homeland security, safety management, sales/marketing/recruitment, public affairs, chemical, joint operations center operations, human resources management and civil-military operations.
The Forsyth County Fire and Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will do the presentation of colors.
The 2021 Avenue of Flags dedications are Charles A. Banister, Army; David Alan Dever, Army; James “Jim” G. Page, Air Force; Ralph William Shaw, Army; Duane P. Gatto, Coast Guard; Richard E. Martin Sr., Air Force; Joel Max Green, Army; James Henry Leppold, Air Force; Terry J. McGill, Army and Edsel Jackson Orr, Army.
Parking is available in the Castleberry Road parking deck and in the Fairgrounds’ Parking Lot No. 3.
For more information, visit www.cityofcumming.net.