City’s annual Memorial Day event returns Friday, May 28

After a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the City of Cumming Memorial Day Ceremony will return at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28.

As usual, the event will be held at the Veterans War Memorial, next door to the Cumming Police Department at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Join city leaders as they honor the brave men and women who have served our country during both times of war and peace, and dedicate new flags presented in memory of deceased veterans into the City’s Avenue of Flags display.

Parking is available in the Castleberry Road parking deck and in the Cumming Fairgrounds’ Parking Lot No. 3.