County to hold ceremony at Fowler Park to recognize 20 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001

A ceremonial event will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, at Fowler Park to recognize 20 years since the terrorist attacks on America that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony, which will be held at the Fowler Park large picnic pavilion at the bottom of the open lawn hill, will feature:
- Remarks from Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head and Sheriff Ron Freeman;
- Presentation of Colors by the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office Honor Guards;
- Chestatee River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution wreath laying ceremony;
- Special recognition of first responders.
“There is not a day that passes that first responders do not think, in some way, of what happened on that Tuesday morning two decades ago,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “We do our best to honor our brothers and sisters that sacrificed all that day to save as many lives as possible in the face of almost certain peril.”
Face coverings/masks are encouraged along with social distancing. Parking will be available by the large picnic pavilion located by the playground in the open lawn area of the park. Fowler Park is at 4110 Carolene Way.