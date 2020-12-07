Cumming Christmas Parade rings in start of holiday season

While the Christmas Festival held at the Cumming Fairgrounds was canceled, hundreds of Forsyth residents lined Tribble Gap Road to celebrate the holiday season and maybe catch a glimpse of Santa riding on a fire truck.

The Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 5 and was the perfect way to ring in the festive spirit of the holidays. Crowds lined the road through downtown Cumming, all socially distanced, and celebrated with other members of the community through laughter, cheer and of course, hot chocolate.

The parade began with members of the Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band leading the pack, blasting festive carols to signal the start of the procession. First responders followed after with decked out vehicles; police cars were dressed as reindeer with eyes on the windshields and balloons tied to the grills for little noses.

The Fasano family, along with their pup, Stella, said that this was their second year attending the parade, but they were just as excited for the festivities as last year.

“I think it’s great we were still able to do it this year,” Christina Fasano said. “It’s our second year here, and [Stella’s] first, but we love coming.”

The parade wound its way down Tribble Gap Road, starting first at Forsyth Central High School and ending at the Cumming Fairgrounds where a short tree-lighting ceremony took place.

Other participants in the parade included Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman in a SWAT Lenco BearCat, Mayor Troy Brumbalow dressed in his iconic candy-cane suit jacket and Dustin’s Place with horses marching along.