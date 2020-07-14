Cumming Fairgrounds food truck event returns July 17 with extra precautions

After some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular event is coming back to the Cumming Fairgrounds.
The first Fridays at the Fairgrounds event of the year will be held July 17 from 5-8 p.m. and will feature several food trucks, including The Patty Wagon, Baltimore Crab Cake Co., Let’s Taco Bout it, King Kabob, Sweet Jeanius and Kona Ice. Admission and parking for the event are free.
Crystal Ledford, public information assistant with the city of Cumming, said the event will have extra precautions compared to previous years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Food trucks and picnic tables will be spaced out. Guests will be asked to social distance while standing in lines.
Food truck workers will also have their temperature checked before working and will wear masks and gloves while prepping and serving food and making payments. Utensils, napkins and condiments will also be handed out in individual packages rather than large communal areas.
Fridays at the Fairgrounds began in 2018 and typically is held on the third Friday of the month. In past years, the first Friday of the month has been for Food Truck Fridays, held on School Street in downtown Cumming, though that event has not been held this year,
The Cumming Fairgrounds is located at 235 Castleberry Road. More information is available at CummingFair.Squarespace.com.