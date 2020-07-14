Cumming Fairgrounds food truck event returns July 17 with extra precautions

After some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular event is coming back to the Cumming Fairgrounds.

The first Fridays at the Fairgrounds event of the year will be held July 17 from 5-8 p.m. and will feature several food trucks, including The Patty Wagon, Baltimore Crab Cake Co., Let’s Taco Bout it, King Kabob, Sweet Jeanius and Kona Ice. Admission and parking for the event are free.

Crystal Ledford, public information assistant with the city of Cumming, said the event will have extra precautions compared to previous years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.