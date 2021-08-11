By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Events, live music on tap in Forsyth County, Aug. 12-14
Sign up for an upcoming CrossFit challenge or a 5K
From 5Ks to burger socials, you'll be sure to find something happening in Forsyth County this weekend and sign up for a CrossFit challenge at the end of the month or a 5K for Labor Day. 

Here are some of our favorite upcoming events that we think you'll love. 

Three Basketeers Social

Join the Three Basketeers at Village Burger for an evening full of good food and a chance to meet the famous basketeers themselves. Gift baskets will also be available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds from the night will go to the Three Basketeers

When: Thursday, Aug. 12

Where: Village Burger, 101 Courthouse Square, Cumming

To learn more about the Three Basketeers and support meaningful work for adults with developmental disabilities, visit threebasketeers.org

CrossFit Dynamo 24 in 24

Stop by CrossFit Dynamo to get your fit on for a good cause. The 24 in 24 is a unique event comprised of one CrossFit workout every hour, on the hour, for an entire day. Bring some friends to compete in teams or compete on your own to see just how much fundraising you can get. The workout benefits the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 through 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: CrossFit Dynamo, 6020 Parkway North Drive, Cumming

To sign up for this event, click here

Labor Day Donut Dash

Want to dash for doughnuts? Join North GA Running Co. for its Labor Day Donut Dash at Halcyon. This year, the company is offering a Munchkin Run 1K for participants 10 years and younger, 5K, 10K and the new Double Dash 15K. Double Dash participants will receive a special medal along with a long-sleeve T-shirt. All participants will receive a doughnut at the finish line. 

When: Monday, Sept. 6

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Cumming

To register for this event, visit runsighnup.com/donuts

Live Music

Looking to spice up your evenings with some live music? Look no further. Here are some places where you can enjoy cool tunes and good eats.

 

Who: Roseblood Duo 

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Where: Branchwater, 5820 S. Vickery Street, Cumming


Who: The Madame Vega

When: 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 13

Where: Roasti's Pizza and Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming


Who: The BFG Band

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming