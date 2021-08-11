Events, live music on tap in Forsyth County, Aug. 12-14

From 5Ks to burger socials, you'll be sure to find something happening in Forsyth County this weekend and sign up for a CrossFit challenge at the end of the month or a 5K for Labor Day.
Here are some of our favorite upcoming events that we think you'll love.
Three Basketeers Social
Join the Three Basketeers at Village Burger for an evening full of good food and a chance to meet the famous basketeers themselves. Gift baskets will also be available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds from the night will go to the Three Basketeers.
When: Thursday, Aug. 12
Where: Village Burger, 101 Courthouse Square, Cumming
To learn more about the Three Basketeers and support meaningful work for adults with developmental disabilities, visit threebasketeers.org.
CrossFit Dynamo 24 in 24
Stop by CrossFit Dynamo to get your fit on for a good cause. The 24 in 24 is a unique event comprised of one CrossFit workout every hour, on the hour, for an entire day. Bring some friends to compete in teams or compete on your own to see just how much fundraising you can get. The workout benefits the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 through 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28
Where: CrossFit Dynamo, 6020 Parkway North Drive, Cumming
To sign up for this event, click here.
Labor Day Donut Dash
Want to dash for doughnuts? Join North GA Running Co. for its Labor Day Donut Dash at Halcyon. This year, the company is offering a Munchkin Run 1K for participants 10 years and younger, 5K, 10K and the new Double Dash 15K. Double Dash participants will receive a special medal along with a long-sleeve T-shirt. All participants will receive a doughnut at the finish line.
When: Monday, Sept. 6
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Cumming
To register for this event, visit runsighnup.com/donuts.
Live Music
Looking to spice up your evenings with some live music? Look no further. Here are some places where you can enjoy cool tunes and good eats.
Who: Roseblood Duo
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Where: Branchwater, 5820 S. Vickery Street, Cumming
Who: The Madame Vega
When: 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 13
Where: Roasti's Pizza and Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Who: The BFG Band
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming