Forsyth County leaders to offer ‘7 ideas for a better world’

Congregation Beth Israel is hosting a “historic event of education, morals and ethics,” according to its Facebook page. The event, titled “TED TALKS: 7 Ideas for a Better World,” brings together seven local and state community leaders to speak on such topics as family, life’s purpose, the court of law, sanctity of life and more. The scheduled speakers include:



Northside Hospital Forsyth Chief Operations Officer Lynn Jackson;



Forsyth County Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley;



Rabbi Yossi New, of Chabad Georgia;



Forsyth County Animal Shelter manager Cindy Iacopella;



Former WSB anchor Monica Kaufman-Pearson;



Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman;



Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden;



The event will be moderated by Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper.

When: 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 8.

Where: The event is being held virtually on Zoom.

Cost: Congregation Beth Israel is asking for a minimum $10 donation.

More info: JewishForsyth.org/TED